Parrish J. Smith (born May 13, 1968), better known as PMD (Parrish Mic Doc), is an east coast rapper from Smithtown, Long Island and one-third of EPMD with Erick Sermon and DJ Scratch.
PMD, who attended Brentwood High School, has released three solo albums, 1994's Shade Business, 1996's Business Is Business and 2003's The Awakening. In 2002, he released an album with Japanese hip hop luminary DJ Honda titled Underground Connection. Recently,[when?] he has been on tour throughout the US and Europe while residing in Bay Shore.
