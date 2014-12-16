Thug Life was an American hip hop group that consisted of Tupac Shakur, Big Syke, Stretch, Mopreme Shakur, The Rated R, and Macadoshis. They released one album, 1994's Thug Life: Volume 1, before disbanding after Tupac died on September 13, 1996. Big Syke died on December 5, 2016, 20 years after Shakur's death.