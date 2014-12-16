Thug LifeEarly 90s US hip-hop group. Formed 1992. Disbanded 1995
Thug Life
1992
Thug Life Biography (Wikipedia)
Thug Life was an American hip hop group that consisted of Tupac Shakur, Big Syke, Stretch, Mopreme Shakur, The Rated R, and Macadoshis. They released one album, 1994's Thug Life: Volume 1, before disbanding after Tupac died on September 13, 1996. Big Syke died on December 5, 2016, 20 years after Shakur's death.
Thug Life Tracks
Pour Out A Little Liquor
Pour Out A Little Liquor
Pour Out A Little Liquor
