Nürnberger SymphonikerReal orchestra, not the Alfred Scholz pseudonym. Formed 1946
Nürnberger Symphoniker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/703d17c5-6c70-458d-b2ee-9b331e34d504
Nürnberger Symphoniker Biography (Wikipedia)
The Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra (German: Nürnberger Symphoniker) is a German orchestra based in Nuremberg. Its principal concert venue is the Meistersingerhalle.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nürnberger Symphoniker Tracks
Sort by
Bach's 'Badinerie'
Klaus Schicker & Nürnberger Symphoniker
Bach's 'Badinerie'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bach's 'Badinerie'
Performer
Last played on
Around the World in 80 Days (Overture)
Victor Young
Around the World in 80 Days (Overture)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Around the World in 80 Days (Overture)
Last played on
Around the World in 80 Days (Overture)
Victor Young
Around the World in 80 Days (Overture)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Around the World in 80 Days (Overture)
Last played on
High Noon
Nürnberger Symphoniker
High Noon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Noon
Last played on
Nürnberger Symphoniker Links
Back to artist