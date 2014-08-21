The Loved Ones are a punk band based out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Founded in late 2003, the band consists of Dave Hause (lead vocals, guitar), David Walsh (guitar), Chris Gonzalez (bass/guitar), Michael Cotterman (bass) and Mike Sneeringer (drums). They are presently signed to Fat Wreck Chords.

The band never officially disbanded. But in addition to members doing other projects, the band had little activity from 2010 through 2016, when they went on a ten-year anniversary tour.