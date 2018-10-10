The RecordsUK power pop band. Formed 1977. Disbanded 1982
The Records
1977
The Records Biography (Wikipedia)
The Records were an English power pop band formed in 1978. They are best remembered for the hit single and cult favourite "Starry Eyes".
Starry Eyes
The Records
Starry Eyes
Starry Eyes
Hearts In Her Eyes
The Records
Hearts In Her Eyes
Hearts In Her Eyes
Starry Eyes (Original Version)
The Records
Starry Eyes (Original Version)
Starry Eyes (Original Version)
Starry Eyes (Remix)
The Records
Starry Eyes (Remix)
Starry Eyes (Remix)
Hearts Will Be Broken
The Records
Hearts Will Be Broken
Hearts Will Be Broken
