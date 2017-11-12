IrakereFormed 1973
Irakere
1973
Irakere Biography (Wikipedia)
Irakere (faux-Yoruba for 'forest') is a Cuban band founded by pianist Chucho Valdés (son of Bebo Valdés) in 1973. They won the Grammy Award for Best Latin Recording in 1980 with their album Irakere. Irakere was a seminal musical laboratory, where historic innovations in both Afro-Cuban jazz and Cuban popular dance music were created. The group used a wide array of percussion instruments like batá, abakuá and arará drums, chequerés, erikundis, maracas, claves, cencerros, bongó, tumbadoras (congas), and güiro.
Irakere Tracks
Bali Mi Ritmo
Irakere
Bali Mi Ritmo
Bali Mi Ritmo
Bacalao Con Pan
Irakere
Bacalao Con Pan
Bacalao Con Pan
Adagio On A Mozart Theme
Irakere
Adagio On A Mozart Theme
Adagio On A Mozart Theme
Chekere-Son
Irakere
Chekere-Son
Chekere-Son
Chekere Que Son
Irakere
Chekere Que Son
Chekere Que Son
Anunga Nunga
Irakere
Anunga Nunga
Anunga Nunga
A Chano Pozo
Irakere
A Chano Pozo
A Chano Pozo
Que Pasa?
Irakere
Que Pasa?
Que Pasa?
Quindiambo
Irakere
Quindiambo
Quindiambo
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Irakere
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Moja El Pan
Irakere
Moja El Pan
Moja El Pan
