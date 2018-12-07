David FranceyBorn 17 November 1954
David Francey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-11-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7035d143-70ef-4ab1-b428-03c47bff4a01
David Francey Biography (Wikipedia)
David Francey (born 1954) is a Canadian folk singer-songwriter. He is the recipient of three Juno Awards and three Canadian Folk Music awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Francey Tracks
Sort by
Long Long Road
David Francey
Long Long Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long Long Road
Last played on
Come Rain Or Come Shine
David Francey
Come Rain Or Come Shine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Last played on
Broken Glass
David Francey
Broken Glass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Broken Glass
Last played on
Nearly Midnight
David Francey
Nearly Midnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nearly Midnight
Last played on
The Waking Hour
David Francey
The Waking Hour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Waking Hour
Last played on
Empty Train
David Francey
Empty Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Empty Train
Last played on
Under The Portland Weather
David Francey
Under The Portland Weather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Under The Portland Weather
Last played on
False Knight
David Francey
False Knight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
False Knight
Last played on
Fourth Of July
David Francey
Fourth Of July
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fourth Of July
Last played on
Holy Ground
David Francey
Holy Ground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holy Ground
Last played on
Valley's Edge
David Francey
Valley's Edge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Valley's Edge
Last played on
Junkie's Heart
David Francey
Junkie's Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Junkie's Heart
Last played on
Blue Girl
David Francey
Blue Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Girl
Last played on
Big Texas Moon
David Francey
Big Texas Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Texas Moon
Last played on
Weather Vane
David Francey
Weather Vane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Weather Vane
Last played on
A Winter Song
David Francey
A Winter Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Winter Song
Last played on
When I'm Not Thinking About You
David Francey
When I'm Not Thinking About You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I'm Not Thinking About You
Last played on
Grateful
David Francey
Grateful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grateful
Last played on
Pandora's Box
David Francey
Pandora's Box
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pandora's Box
Last played on
Streets of Calgary
David Francey
Streets of Calgary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Streets of Calgary
Last played on
David Francey Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist