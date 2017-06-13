Pietro CimaraBorn 10 November 1887. Died 1 October 1967
Pietro Cimara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1887-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70355ef2-153e-4b2e-a019-ba1b88491b16
Pietro Cimara Biography (Wikipedia)
Pietro Cimara (10 November 1887 – 1 October 1967) was an Italian composer, conductor and pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pietro Cimara Tracks
Sort by
Stornello
Pietro Cimara
Stornello
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57wj.jpglink
Stornello
Singer
Last played on
Back to artist