Pietro Gnocchi
Pietro Gnocchi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7032af03-d439-404a-99e7-e815eac7a7a1
Pietro Gnocchi Biography (Wikipedia)
Pietro Gnocchi (February 27, 1689 – December 9, 1775) was an Italian composer, choir director, historian, and geographer of the late Baroque era, active mainly in Brescia, where he was choir director of Brescia Cathedral. In addition to composing an abundance of eccentrically-titled sacred music, all of which remains in manuscript, he wrote a 25-volume history of ancient Greek colonies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pietro Gnocchi Tracks
Sort by
Concerto no. 1 in G major
Pietro Gnocchi
Concerto no. 1 in G major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto no. 1 in G major
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist