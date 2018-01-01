Ernest PingoudBorn 14 February 1887. Died 1 June 1942
Ernest Pingoud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1887-02-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70301fa7-5788-4005-a856-631ccfafca32
Ernest Pingoud Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Pingoud (14 October 1887 – 1 June 1942) was a Finnish composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ernest Pingoud Tracks
Sort by
La Face d'une grande ville
Ernest Pingoud
La Face d'une grande ville
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024tvs8.jpglink
La Face d'une grande ville
Last played on
Ernest Pingoud Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist