Catrin Finch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04s3h48.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/702ee461-a7d6-4ac2-86a2-7dc71439b178
Catrin Finch Biography (Wikipedia)
Catrin Anna Finch (born 24 April 1980) is a Welsh harpist, arranger and composer. She was the Official Harpist to the Prince of Wales from 2000 to 2004 and is Visiting Professor at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and the Royal Academy of Music in London. Finch has given recitals at venues throughout the world.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Catrin Finch Performances & Interviews
- How to play the harp with Catrin Finchhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kqn7n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kqn7n.jpg2016-03-01T17:17:00.000ZCan Wynne Evans learn how to play the harp in 3½ minutes? With Catrin Finch as his teacher, anything is possible ...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03l66j1
How to play the harp with Catrin Finch
Catrin Finch Tracks
Sort by
Nadolig? Pwy A Ŵyr? (feat. Catrin Finch)
Bryn Terfel
Nadolig? Pwy A Ŵyr? (feat. Catrin Finch)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Nadolig? Pwy A Ŵyr? (feat. Catrin Finch)
Last played on
Silent Night
Franz Xaver Gruber
Silent Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Silent Night
Orchestra
Last played on
Clarach (Byw)
Catrin Finch
Clarach (Byw)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Clarach (Byw)
Last played on
Tawel Nos (feat. Catrin Finch)
Bryn Terfel
Tawel Nos (feat. Catrin Finch)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Tawel Nos (feat. Catrin Finch)
Last played on
Clarach
Catrin Finch
Clarach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Clarach
Last played on
Listen to the Grass Grow
Catrin Finch
Listen to the Grass Grow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Listen to the Grass Grow
Last played on
Yama Ba
Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita
Yama Ba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ytnnw.jpglink
Yama Ba
Last played on
Goldberg Variations (Aria and Variation I)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Goldberg Variations (Aria and Variation I)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Goldberg Variations (Aria and Variation I)
Last played on
Bach to Baisso
Johann Sebastian Bach
Bach to Baisso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Bach to Baisso
Last played on
Watching the white wheat
Traditional Welsh, Catrin Finch, Chris Hazell, Bryn Terfel, London Symphony Orchestra & Barry Wordsworth
Watching the white wheat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Watching the white wheat
Composer
Last played on
Bugeilior Gwenith Gwyn
Catrin Finch
Bugeilior Gwenith Gwyn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Bugeilior Gwenith Gwyn
Last played on
Cofiwch Dryweryn
Catrin Finch
Cofiwch Dryweryn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Cofiwch Dryweryn
Last played on
Clarach
Catrin Finch
Clarach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Clarach
Last played on
Toccata & Fugue in D minor BWV 565
Johann Sebastian Bach
Toccata & Fugue in D minor BWV 565
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Toccata & Fugue in D minor BWV 565
Last played on
Listen to the Grass Grow
Catrin Finch
Listen to the Grass Grow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Listen to the Grass Grow
Last played on
Ceffylau
Catrin Finch
Ceffylau
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Ceffylau
Last played on
Ar Lan Y Môr (feat. Catrin Finch)
Rhian Lois
Ar Lan Y Môr (feat. Catrin Finch)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Ar Lan Y Môr (feat. Catrin Finch)
Last played on
1677 + Seckou Keita
Catrin Finch
1677 + Seckou Keita
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
1677 + Seckou Keita
Last played on
1677
Catrin Finch
1677
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
1677
Last played on
Clair de Lune
Claude Debussy
Clair de Lune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Clair de Lune
Last played on
Arrival Of The Queen Of Sheba
Catrin Finch
Arrival Of The Queen Of Sheba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Arrival Of The Queen Of Sheba
Last played on
Spanish Dance
Manuel de Falla
Spanish Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
Spanish Dance
Last played on
Valse romantique
Claude Debussy
Valse romantique
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Valse romantique
Last played on
Torre bermeja arr Bruno for harp
Isaac Albéniz
Torre bermeja arr Bruno for harp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br107.jpglink
Torre bermeja arr Bruno for harp
Last played on
Violin Partita 3 Prelude
Johann Sebastian Bach
Violin Partita 3 Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Violin Partita 3 Prelude
Last played on
Jig a Jig (Celtic Concerto)
Catrin Finch
Jig a Jig (Celtic Concerto)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Jig a Jig (Celtic Concerto)
Last played on
Harp Concerto, Op 74
Reinhold Moritzevich Glière
Harp Concerto, Op 74
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Harp Concerto, Op 74
Last played on
Genedigaeth Koring-bato
Catrin Finch
Genedigaeth Koring-bato
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Genedigaeth Koring-bato
Performer
Last played on
Migration
Catrin Finch
Migration
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Migration
Last played on
Prelude From Partita No.3
Catrin Finch
Prelude From Partita No.3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Prelude From Partita No.3
Last played on
Yama Ba
Catrin Finch
Yama Ba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Yama Ba
Last played on
Listen To The Grass Grow (feat. Gwyneth Glyn)
Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita
Listen To The Grass Grow (feat. Gwyneth Glyn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ytnnw.jpglink
Listen To The Grass Grow (feat. Gwyneth Glyn)
Last played on
Desert Shadow
Catrin Finch
Desert Shadow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Desert Shadow
Last played on
Bach to Baisso
Johann Sebastian Bach
Bach to Baisso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Bach to Baisso
Last played on
Mountain Dance
Catrin Finch
Mountain Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Mountain Dance
Performer
Last played on
Genedigaeth koring-bato
Catrin Finch
Genedigaeth koring-bato
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Genedigaeth koring-bato
Last played on
Playlists featuring Catrin Finch
Upcoming BBC Events
St David's Hall 2018-19: St David's Day Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejd4mb
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2019-03-01T18:03:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p066835w.jpg
1
Mar
2019
St David's Hall 2018-19: St David's Day Concert
St David's Hall, CardiffBook tickets
Past BBC Events
BBC NOW 2017-18 Season: St David’s Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enmhj5
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2018-03-01T18:03:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02kqn7n.jpg
1
Mar
2018
BBC NOW 2017-18 Season: St David’s Day
St David's Hall, Cardiff
BBC NOW On the Road 2017-18: Swansea International Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emxn5v
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
2017-10-06T18:03:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p059txph.jpg
6
Oct
2017
BBC NOW On the Road 2017-18: Swansea International Festival
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
BBC NOW On the Road 2016-17: Sleeping Beauty with Xian Zhang
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e322mb
Hafren, Newtown
2016-10-01T18:03:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p046d8dm.jpg
1
Oct
2016
BBC NOW On the Road 2016-17: Sleeping Beauty with Xian Zhang
Hafren, Newtown
BBC NOW South America 2015: BBC NOW in Montevideo
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8rwhn
Teatro Solís, Montevideo
2015-11-10T18:03:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p035tjyh.jpg
10
Nov
2015
BBC NOW South America 2015: BBC NOW in Montevideo
Teatro Solís, Montevideo
BBC NOW South America 2015: BBC NOW in Santiago
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5f2mb
CorpArtes, Santiago
2015-11-08T18:03:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p035tq8b.jpg
8
Nov
2015
BBC NOW South America 2015: BBC NOW in Santiago
CorpArtes, Santiago
Catrin Finch Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Maurice Ravel: Shéhérazade Extract (Prom 48)
-
Gareth Davies: how to make a melody soar
-
Schoenberg: Seht, die Sonne from 'Gurrelieder' (excerpt) (2017)
-
John Rutter
-
Britten: Les illuminations - Preview Clip
-
Tippett: Concerto for Double String Orchestra - Preview Clip
-
Tippett: The Mask of Time – Fanfare No. 5 - Preview Clip
-
Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition - Preview Clip
-
Sofia Gubaidulina: The Rider on the White Horse - Preview Clip
-
Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in B minor - Preview Clip
Back to artist