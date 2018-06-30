Femi KutiBorn 16 June 1962
Femi Kuti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqh51.jpg
1962-06-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/702d2b90-eef0-4354-b2c4-6366eba92b7f
Femi Kuti Biography (Wikipedia)
Olufela Olufemi Anikulapo Kuti (born 16 June 1962), popularly known as Femi Kuti, is a Nigerian musician born in London and raised in Lagos. He is the eldest son of afrobeat Fela Kuti and a grandchild of political campaigner, women's rights activist and traditional aristocrat Funmilayo Ransome Kuti.
Femi's musical career started when he began playing in his father's band, Egypt 80. In 1986, Femi started his own band, Positive Force, and began establishing himself as an artist independent of his father's massive legacy.
Femi Kuti Tracks
Jaiye Jaiye (feat. Femi Kuti)
Wizkid
Jaiye Jaiye (feat. Femi Kuti)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kdhc3.jpglink
Jaiye Jaiye (feat. Femi Kuti)
Last played on
One People One World
Femi Kuti
One People One World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh51.jpglink
One People One World
Last played on
Na Their Way Be That
Femi Kuti
Na Their Way Be That
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh51.jpglink
Na Their Way Be That
Last played on
One People One World
Femi Kuti
One People One World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh51.jpglink
One People One World
Last played on
Water No Get Enemy (feat. Macy Gray & D'Angelo)
Femi Kuti
Water No Get Enemy (feat. Macy Gray & D’Angelo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh51.jpglink
Water No Get Enemy (feat. Macy Gray & D’Angelo)
Last played on
Truth Don Die
Femi Kuti
Truth Don Die
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh51.jpglink
Truth Don Die
Last played on
Demo Crazy
Femi Kuti
Demo Crazy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh51.jpglink
Demo Crazy
Politics Na Big Business
Femi Kuti
Politics Na Big Business
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh51.jpglink
Politics Na Big Business
Sorry Sorry
Femi Kuti
Sorry Sorry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh51.jpglink
Sorry Sorry
They Will Run
Femi Kuti
They Will Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh51.jpglink
They Will Run
Make We Remember
Femi Kuti
Make We Remember
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh51.jpglink
Make We Remember
The World is Changing
Femi Kuti
The World is Changing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh51.jpglink
The World is Changing
Last played on
Do Your Best
Femi Kuti
Do Your Best
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh51.jpglink
Do Your Best
Last played on
Beng Beng Beng
Femi Kuti
Beng Beng Beng
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh51.jpglink
Beng Beng Beng
Last played on
Dem Bobo
Femi Kuti
Dem Bobo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh51.jpglink
Dem Bobo
Last played on
Beng Beng Beng (Mateo & Matos vocal mix)
Femi Kuti
Beng Beng Beng (Mateo & Matos vocal mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh51.jpglink
Beng Beng Beng (Mateo & Matos vocal mix)
Last played on
Na So We See Am
Femi Kuti
Na So We See Am
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh51.jpglink
Na So We See Am
Last played on
Nothing to Show for It
Femi Kuti
Nothing to Show for It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh51.jpglink
Nothing to Show for It
Last played on
Shotan
Femi Kuti
Shotan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh51.jpglink
Shotan
Last played on
