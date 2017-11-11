PendragonUK Progressive rock. Formed 1976
Pendragon
1976
Pendragon Biography (Wikipedia)
Pendragon are an English neo-progressive rock band established in 1978 in Stroud, Gloucestershire as Zeus Pendragon by guitarist and vocalist Nick Barrett. The Zeus was dropped before the band started recording as the members decided it was too long to look good on a T-shirt. There were a few personnel changes in the early days, but since 1986 the lineup has remained relatively stable (with only the drummer changing twice since then) and the band is still active as of 2018.
Pendragon Tracks
Victims Of Life (Radio 1 Session, 11 Nov 1983)
Victims Of Life (Radio 1 Session, 11 Nov 1983)
Black Knight (Radio 1 Session, 11 Nov 1983)
Black Knight (Radio 1 Session, 11 Nov 1983)
