Lynda CarterBorn 24 July 1951
Lynda Carter
Lynda Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
Lynda Carter (born Linda Jean Córdova Carter; July 24, 1951) is an American actress, singer, songwriter, model, and beauty pageant titleholder, who was crowned Miss World America 1972. She would go on to finish as a semifinalist in the Miss World 1972 pageant.
Carter is most widely known as the star of the American live action television series Wonder Woman, in the role of Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, based on the DC comic book fictional superheroine character of the same name, which aired on ABC and later on CBS from 1975 to 1979.
Where Did Our Love Go
C'est La Vie (You Can Never Tell)
Desperado
Sentimental Journey
