Lynda Carter (born Linda Jean Córdova Carter; July 24, 1951) is an American actress, singer, songwriter, model, and beauty pageant titleholder, who was crowned Miss World America 1972. She would go on to finish as a semifinalist in the Miss World 1972 pageant.

Carter is most widely known as the star of the American live action television series Wonder Woman, in the role of Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, based on the DC comic book fictional superheroine character of the same name, which aired on ABC and later on CBS from 1975 to 1979.