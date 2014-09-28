Cora BurggraafBorn 1977
Cora Burggraaf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/702c6c61-6773-4542-8d90-3e8f887fad47
Cora Burggraaf Tracks
Sort by
La Petite Tomkinoise
Scotto
La Petite Tomkinoise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Petite Tomkinoise
Composer
Last played on
Breezin' Along with the Breeze
Haven Gillespie
Breezin' Along with the Breeze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breezin' Along with the Breeze
Ensemble
Surabaya Johnny
Kurt Weill
Surabaya Johnny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Surabaya Johnny
Ensemble
Die Ballade vom ertrunkenen Madchen
Kurt Weill
Die Ballade vom ertrunkenen Madchen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Die Ballade vom ertrunkenen Madchen
Ensemble
Youkali
Kurt Weill
Youkali
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Youkali
Ensemble
Cabaret Songs
Benjamin Britten
Cabaret Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Cabaret Songs
Ensemble
Sinfonia/Recitative: "Die loblich"/Aria: "Mit Jammer muss ich schauen"
Sarah Fox, Cora Burggraaf, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Andrew Kennedy & Classical Opera Company
Sinfonia/Recitative: "Die loblich"/Aria: "Mit Jammer muss ich schauen"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sinfonia/Recitative: "Die loblich"/Aria: "Mit Jammer muss ich schauen"
Performer
Last played on
La Clemenza di Tito - opera in 2 acts K.621
Ian Page, Classical Opera Company Orchestra, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Cora Burggraaf & Rebecca Bottone
La Clemenza di Tito - opera in 2 acts K.621
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Clemenza di Tito - opera in 2 acts K.621
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2008: Prom 76 - Last Night of the Proms 2008
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efgj5v
Royal Albert Hall
2008-09-13T17:53:06
13
Sep
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 76 - Last Night of the Proms 2008
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist