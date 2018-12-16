The Band of the Black Watch
The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland (3 SCOTS) is an infantry battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. The regiment was created as part of the Childers Reforms in 1881, when the 42nd (Royal Highland) Regiment of Foot (The Black Watch) was amalgamated with the 73rd (Perthshire) Regiment of Foot. It was known as The Black Watch (Royal Highlanders) from 1881 to 1931 and The Black Watch (Royal Highland Regiment) from 1931 to 2006. Part of the Scottish Division for administrative purposes from 1967, it was the senior Highland regiment. It has been part of the Scottish, Welsh and Irish Division for administrative purposes from 2017.
Dance of the Cuckoos
Dance of the Cuckoos
Scotch On The Rocks
Scotch On The Rocks
Scotch On The Rocks
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Perth, Scone Palace
2018-05-25T17:49:18
25
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Perth, Scone Palace
