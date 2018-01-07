Deetah (born Claudia Ogalde, February 29, 1976) is a dance/hip hop singer and rapper.

Deetah's name is a shortening of a childhood nickname, "Claudita". She was born in Chile but moved to Stockholm at age six when her family fled the country's political turmoil.

In the mid-1990s, she launched a singing career, singing with the group Goldmine and appearing on tracks by Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G., and Ophélie Winter. Her debut album Deadly Cha Cha was issued in 1998. The album yielded two Top 40 hits on the UK Singles Chart: the song "Relax", which sampled Dire Straits' "Why Worry", reached #11, and "El Paraiso Rico", which sampled Madonna's "La Isla Bonita", peaked at #39. She also appeared on Richard Blackwood's hit single, "1-2-3-4 Get with the Wicked".