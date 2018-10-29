René EespereBorn 14 December 1953
René Eespere
1953-12-14
René Eespere Biography (Wikipedia)
René Eespere (born 14 December 1953 in Tallinn) is an Estonian composer. Eespere's music is noted for its spiritual dimension; he has also incorporated elements from pop music[citation needed]. His best-regarded works are Glorificatio (1990) and Two Jubilations (1995), both written for mixed chorus.
René Eespere Tracks
Festina lente (1996)
René Eespere
Festina lente (1996)
Festina lente (1996)
Choir
