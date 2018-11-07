Bruce Springsteen Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen (born September 23, 1949) is an American singer-songwriter and leader of the E Street Band. Nicknamed "The Boss," he is recognized for his poetic lyrics, his Jersey Shore roots, his distinctive voice, and lengthy, energetic stage performances.
Springsteen has recorded both rock albums and more somber folk-oriented works. His most successful studio albums, Born to Run (1975) and Born in the U.S.A. (1984) find pleasures in the struggles of daily American life. He has sold more than 135 million records worldwide and more than 64 million records in the United States, making him one of the world's best-selling artists. He has earned numerous awards for his work, including 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award, a Tony Award (for Springsteen on Broadway) and was inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1999. In 2009, Springsteen was a Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in 2013 was named MusiCares person of the year, and in 2016 was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
- Bruce Springsteen ‘I’d practise dance moves in front of the mirror’https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lj63b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lj63b.jpg2016-12-18T12:00:00.000ZBruce Springsteen on preparing for Friday nights at the YMCA.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lj641
- Bruce Springsteen: ‘I was an ambitious young man’https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lj7jb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lj7jb.jpg2016-12-18T12:00:00.000ZBruce Springsteen on having the confidence to write ‘Born to Run’.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lj7kz
- Bruce Springsteen: ‘Just naming it can help’https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lj8j8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lj8j8.jpg2016-12-18T12:00:00.000ZBruce Springsteen on coping with depression.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lj8lj
- Bruce Springsteen: ‘It’s like a torrent that floods your soul’https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lj8wr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lj8wr.jpg2016-12-18T12:00:00.000ZBruce Springsteen describing Bob Dylan’s ‘Like a Rolling Stone’.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lj8wx
- Bruce Really Is The Boss!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cpjxh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cpjxh.jpg2016-10-21T07:52:00.000ZBruce Springsteen tells Simon Mayo why he's been influenced to be such a hard taskmaster.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cpkh5
- Bruce Springsteen with Simon Mayohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cjxrq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cjxrq.jpg2016-10-20T17:43:00.000ZIn an in-depth interview Bruce discusses his writing process, his early love of The Beatles and how he sees himself as a band leader, as well as taking questions from listeners.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cjxw4
- If Bruce Springsteen could only have one guitar, one car and one album, what would they be?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cmkd1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cmkd1.jpg2016-10-20T14:32:00.000ZMatt Everitt asks The Boss what his ultimate rock star accessories would be.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cm8dv
- "This may well be my swan song" Bruce Springsteen chats with 6 Music's Matt Everitthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cm5sx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cm5sx.jpg2016-10-20T14:05:00.000ZBruce Springsteen talks to Matt Everitt about his new book and his love of Bob Dylanhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cm5w9
- Bruce Springsteen: "I wrote a song for a Harry Potter film but they didn't use it"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cjylj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cjylj.jpg2016-10-19T23:01:00.000ZThe Boss tells Simon Mayo about an apparently unwanted track he wrote for the film serieshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cjymy
- Best excuse for being late for school: Bruce Springsteenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03k52zg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03k52zg.jpg2016-02-20T09:15:00.000ZPatrick A. Pipino wrote a letter to his daughter's school, blaming a long Bruce Springsteen gig for her lateness. Listen as he reads the hilarious letter in full...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03k530q
- Bruce Springsteen enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02056l7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02056l7.jpg2014-06-01T19:59:00.000ZRoger Humphries in New Tredegar nominates The Boss for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02056ld
