The Sensations Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sensations were a Jamaican vocal group which performed backing on many of the reggae hits of the late 1960s and early 1970s. Membership was fluid but centred on the original members Jimmy Riley, Cornel Campbell, Buster Riley and Aaron "Bobby" Davis.
They released "Just One Smile" as a single in 1969.
The Sensations Tracks
Everyday Is Just A Holiday
Everyday Is Just A Holiday
Born To Love You
Born To Love You
Run For Cover
Lee “Scratch” Perry
Run For Cover
Run For Cover
Baby Love
Baby Love
Long Time Me No See You Girl
Long Time Me No See You Girl
