Three Trapped TigersFormed 2007
Three Trapped Tigers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqp7n.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70212aa5-ade1-40b5-982e-964c79b08feb
Three Trapped Tigers Biography (Wikipedia)
Three Trapped Tigers are an instrumental experimental rock trio from London composed of keyboardist and vocalist Tom Rogerson, drummer Adam Betts, and guitarist Matt Calvert. Formed in 2007, they have released three EPs and two studio albums to date.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Three Trapped Tigers Tracks
Sort by
Kraken
Three Trapped Tigers
Kraken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp7n.jpglink
Kraken
Last played on
Engrams
Three Trapped Tigers
Engrams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp7n.jpglink
Engrams
Last played on
Silent Earthling
Three Trapped Tigers
Silent Earthling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp7n.jpglink
Silent Earthling
Last played on
Cramm
Three Trapped Tigers
Cramm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp7n.jpglink
Cramm
Last played on
1
Three Trapped Tigers
1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp7n.jpglink
1
Last played on
Noise Trade (Nedry Remix)
Three Trapped Tigers
Noise Trade (Nedry Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp7n.jpglink
Noise Trade (Nedry Remix)
Last played on
Evil Ex - D'Lin
Three Trapped Tigers
Evil Ex - D'Lin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp7n.jpglink
Evil Ex - D'Lin
Last played on
Noise Trade
Three Trapped Tigers
Noise Trade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp7n.jpglink
Noise Trade
Last played on
Creepies (Gallops Remix)
Three Trapped Tigers
Creepies (Gallops Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp7n.jpglink
Six
Three Trapped Tigers
Six
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp7n.jpglink
Six
Last played on
Reset
Three Trapped Tigers
Reset
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp7n.jpglink
Reset
Last played on
Drebin
Three Trapped Tigers
Drebin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp7n.jpglink
Drebin
Last played on
track one
Three Trapped Tigers
track one
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp7n.jpglink
track one
Last played on
Upcoming Events
20
Apr
2019
Three Trapped Tigers, Jamie Lenman, Kagoule, Anchorsong, Body Hound, Cassels and The Guts
Concorde 2, Brighton, UK
21
Apr
2019
Three Trapped Tigers, Anchorsong and Kagoule
Concorde 2, Brighton, UK
8
Jun
2019
Three Trapped Tigers, The Samuel Jackson Five, Waking Aida, Poly-Math, Telepathy, Halo Tora, Kusanagi, A-tota-so, Hypophora and The Guru Guru(BE)
The Dome, Tufnell Park, London, UK
Three Trapped Tigers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist