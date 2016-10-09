Concrete BlondeFormed 1982. Disbanded 1995
Concrete Blonde
1982
Concrete Blonde Biography (Wikipedia)
Concrete Blonde were an alternative rock band from Hollywood, California. They were active from 1982 to 1995, from 2001 to 2004, and then reunited in 2010 and split up again in 2012. They were best known for their 1990 album Bloodletting, their top 20 single "Joey", and Johnette Napolitano's distinctive vocal style.
Concrete Blonde Tracks
God Is A Bullet
Concrete Blonde
God Is A Bullet
God Is A Bullet
Caroline
Concrete Blonde
Caroline
Caroline
Mexican Moon
Concrete Blonde
Mexican Moon
Mexican Moon
Ghost Of A Texas Ladies' Man
Concrete Blonde
Ghost Of A Texas Ladies' Man
Joey
Concrete Blonde
Joey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joey
I Want You
Concrete Blonde
I Want You
I Want You
