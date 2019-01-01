Sebastian ForbesBorn 22 May 1941
Sebastian Forbes Biography (Wikipedia)
Sebastian Forbes (born 22 May 1941) is a musical composer, conductor, founder of the Aeolian Singers and professor of music at the University of Surrey. He comes from a musical family (his father being the Scottish violist, Watson Forbes) and he was taught by Martindale Sidwell.
