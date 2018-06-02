Knifeworld
Knifeworld Biography (Wikipedia)
Knifeworld is a British-based psychedelic rock band led by Kavus Torabi. Originally a Torabi solo project, it became a full band in summer 2009.
Knifeworld has connections with various English musical projects both inside and outside the rock world, having shared members with Cardiacs, Chrome Hoof, North Sea Radio Orchestra and Sidi Bou Said (London-based oud player Khyam Allami also served as the band's original drummer).
The Skulls We Buried Have Regrown Their Eyes
The Germ Inside
Prime Of Our Decline
A Dream About A Dream (Live Session)
High/Aflame (Live Session)
Feel the Sorcery (Live Session)
High / Aflame
Feel The Sorcery
Destroy The World We Love
Destroy The World
Clairvoyant Fortnight
Singled Out For Battery
HMS Washout
Pilot Her
