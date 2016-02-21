Vilém TauskýBorn 20 July 1910. Died 16 March 2004
Vilém Tauský
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1910-07-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70143554-5f98-4925-8104-61ee50ecec1b
Vilém Tauský Biography (Wikipedia)
Vilém Tauský CBE (20 July 1910, Přerov, Moravia – 16 March 2004, London) was a Czech conductor and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vilém Tauský Tracks
Sort by
Intermezzo (Cavalleria rusticana)
Studio Two Symphony Orchestra
Intermezzo (Cavalleria rusticana)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5c6.jpglink
Intermezzo (Cavalleria rusticana)
Last played on
Overture from The Arcadians
Vilem Tausky & His Orchestra
Overture from The Arcadians
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture from The Arcadians
Performer
Last played on
Ich bin verliebt (Clivia)
Nico Dostal
Ich bin verliebt (Clivia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvmqb.jpglink
Ich bin verliebt (Clivia)
Last played on
Miss Julie (Act 1)
William Alwyn
Miss Julie (Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024m0x4.jpglink
Miss Julie (Act 1)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1976: Prom 08
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezj6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1976-07-24T18:42:14
24
Jul
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1964: Prom 37
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewq4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1964-09-05T18:42:14
5
Sep
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1958: Prom 43
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efvq2m
Royal Albert Hall
1958-09-13T18:42:14
13
Sep
1958
Proms 1958: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1957: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evhxn3
Royal Albert Hall
1957-08-24T18:42:14
24
Aug
1957
Proms 1957: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1956: Prom 37
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewznc8
Royal Albert Hall
1956-09-01T18:42:14
1
Sep
1956
Proms 1956: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist