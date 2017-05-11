Terra Naomi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqh4w.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7013b352-66e8-4527-89ef-55f659c6ce01
Terra Naomi Biography (Wikipedia)
Terra Naomi is an indie folk singer-songwriter, who rose to fame through a performance of her song "Say It's Possible" on the video sharing site YouTube. Originally from New York State, but currently based in Los Angeles, she writes and performs her own songs, and plays the guitar and piano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Terra Naomi Tracks
Sort by
Say It's Possible
Terra Naomi
Say It's Possible
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4w.jpglink
Say It's Possible
Last played on
Terra Naomi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist