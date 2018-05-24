The Twang are an English indie rock band, formed in 2004 in Birmingham. The band have released five studio albums - Love It When I Feel Like This (2007), Jewellery Quarter (2009), 10:20 (2012) NEONTWANG (2014) and Subscription (2017) Comprising vocalist and guitarist Phil Etheridge, bassist Jon Watkin, vocalist Martin Saunders, guitarist Stu Hartland and drummer Ash Sheehan, the band garnered national acclaim when the influential NME magazine produced an article on music acts in the West Midlands. Former touring-member Barry Fratelli is also a member of the Scottish band The Fratellis.

The band's debut single, "Wide Awake", was released on 19 March 2007, with their debut album Love It When I Feel Like This released on 4 June 2007. The album reached #3 in the UK charts.

The Twang's second album, Jewellery Quarter, was released 3 August 2009 and reached #20 on the UK album chart. The album was produced by Neil Claxton of Mint Royale at Blueprint Studios in Salford. Third album 10:20 was released on 29 October 2012, reaching a chart placing of #52.