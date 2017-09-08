GravediggazFormed 1994
Gravediggaz was an American hip hop group from New York City, known for its dark sense of humor and abrasive, menacing soundscapes. The group was formed in 1992, bringing together Prince Paul (The Undertaker), Frukwan (The Gatekeeper), Poetic (The Grym Reaper) and RZA (The RZArector). It came about largely due to the efforts of Prince Paul. The group pioneered the small hip-hop subgenre of horrorcore.
Nowhere to Run/Nowhere to Hide
Nowhere to Run To
Fairytalez
Unexplained <SC Edit>
1-800-Suicide (Acapella)
Defective Trip (Trippin')
Nowhere To Run (Jag's Halloween Remix)
Nowhere To Run, Nowhere To Hide feat Don McKenzie, Gerald Whaley & Kurious
Constant Elevation
