Weedeater. Sludge metal, US. Formed 1997
Weedeater
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/700f0813-e644-4d2a-873d-62fb113d1e5d
Weedeater Biography (Wikipedia)
Weedeater are a stoner metal band formed in Wilmington, North Carolina in 1998. The group's most recent album, Goliathan, was released on May 19, 2015.
Weedeater Tracks
Processional
Weedeater
Processional
Processional
Bully
Weedeater
Bully
Bully
Cain Enabler
Weedeater
Cain Enabler
Cain Enabler
Good Luck And God Speed
Weedeater
Good Luck And God Speed
Good Luck And God Speed
Turkey Warlock
Weedeater
Turkey Warlock
