Billie MyersBorn 14 June 1971
Billie Myers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwv4.jpg
1971-06-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70093cf8-56ba-4a7d-97ff-d5b9657cf437
Billie Myers Biography (Wikipedia)
Billie Myers (born 14 June 1971 in Coventry, West Midlands, England) is an English rock singer-songwriter. She is known principally for her 1998 transatlantic hit, "Kiss the Rain".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billie Myers Tracks
Sort by
Kiss The Rain
Billie Myers
Kiss The Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv4.jpglink
Kiss The Rain
Last played on
Having Trouble with the Language
Billie Myers
Having Trouble with the Language
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv4.jpglink
Playlists featuring Billie Myers
Billie Myers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist