Think was a studio group put together by producers and songwriters Lou Stallman and Bobby Susser in 1971.

The group released a single, "Once You Understand", on Laurie Records which included, over the chorus, that repeats the words: "Things get a little easier/ Once you Understand", a spoken dialogue between teenagers and their parents over the growing culture change; the teenagers are open-minded and are friends with hippies (as they were called back then) and are willing to upset others with their liberal viewpoints, while their parents are conservative and discourage this. The song ends with one of the teenagers dead from overdosing on drugs as their father is made aware of it by a policeman.

"Once You Understand" hit #23 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1971. It was also a hit in Germany, but was banned by some radio stations in the U.S. for its controversial "heroin" content. The flip side of the single titled "Gather" was a short poem sung about life being short. "Once You Understand" has also been frequently sampled by hip hop artists in later decades.