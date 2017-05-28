The Abrams
The Abrams Biography (Wikipedia)
The Abrams (formerly The Abrams Brothers) are a Canadian band composed of fourth-generation musicians John Abrams and James Abrams. Their music is a combination of bluegrass, country, and folk-rock with story-telling lyrics that has been called "newgrass." They have performed with acts such as John Hammond, Feist, and Dean Brody.
The Abrams Tracks
Fine
Spend your life with me
Tin Man
Where I'm Bound
While You Sleep
Viva La Vida
Window
Northern Redemption
Nothing At All
Planet of Seasons
