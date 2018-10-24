Bubber MileyBorn 3 April 1903. Died 20 May 1932
Bubber Miley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1903-04-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7006fd35-11e6-4e77-b82c-c752d1febb25
Bubber Miley Biography (Wikipedia)
James Wesley "Bubber" Miley (April 3, 1903 – May 20, 1932) was an American early jazz trumpet and cornet player, specializing in the use of the plunger mute.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bubber Miley Tracks
Sort by
Creole Love Call
Duke Ellington
Creole Love Call
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Creole Love Call
Last played on
East St Louis Toodle-Oo (Proms 2017)
Duke Ellington
East St Louis Toodle-Oo (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
East St Louis Toodle-Oo (Proms 2017)
Orchestra
Last played on
Creole Love Call
Duke Ellington
Creole Love Call
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Creole Love Call
Last played on
Sweet Like This
Henry “Red” Allen
Sweet Like This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc1x6.jpglink
Sweet Like This
Last played on
Bubber Miley Links
Back to artist