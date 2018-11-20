Ultimate Kaos
Ultimate Kaos
Ultimate Kaos (stylised as Ultimate KAOS) were a British boyband from the 1990s, who were formed by Simon Cowell. Its original members comprised Jomo Baxter, Jayde Delpratt, Ryan Elliott, Nick Grant and the then 9 years old Haydon Eshun.
Casanova
Ultimate Kaos
Casanova
Casanova
Some Girls
Ultimate Kaos
Some Girls
Some Girls
