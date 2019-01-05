Donald FagenBorn 10 January 1948
Donald Fagen
1948-01-10
Donald Fagen Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Jay Fagen (born January 10, 1948) is an American musician best known as the co-founder, lead singer and keyboardist of the band Steely Dan, formed in the early 70s. He has also released four albums as a solo artist, and in 2001 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 2017 death of Steely Dan’s co-founder Walter Becker leaves Fagen as Steely Dan’s sole member.
Donald Fagen Performances & Interviews
Donald Fagen Tracks
Trans-Island Skyway
Donald Fagen
Trans-Island Skyway
Trans-Island Skyway
I.G.Y.
Donald Fagen
I.G.Y.
I.G.Y.
The Nightfly
Donald Fagen
The Nightfly
The Nightfly
New Frontier
Donald Fagen
New Frontier
New Frontier
Walk Between Raindrops
Donald Fagen
Walk Between Raindrops
Walk Between Raindrops
The Nightfly
Larry Carlton
The Nightfly
The Nightfly
Walk Between the Raindrops
Donald Fagen
Walk Between the Raindrops
Walk Between the Raindrops
The Goodbye Look
Donald Fagen
The Goodbye Look
The Goodbye Look
Ruby Baby
Donald Fagen
Ruby Baby
Ruby Baby
I.G.Y. (What a Beautiful World)
Donald Fagen
I.G.Y. (What a Beautiful World)
I.G.Y. (What a Beautiful World)
