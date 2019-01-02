Herreys (sometimes Herrey's or Herrey), is a Swedish pop group, consisting of the three Mormon brothers Per Herrey (born 9 August 1958), Richard Herrey (born 19 August 1964) and Louis Herrey (born 3 November 1966). They won the Eurovision Song Contest 1984 with the song "Diggi-Loo Diggi-Ley". Richard and Luis Herrey became the first teenage males to win Eurovision and remain the youngest ever male winners, being 19 years and 260 days and 18 years and 184 days of age respectively. In 1985, they won the Sopot International Song Festival with "Sommarparty". At the time Herreys won Eurovision, the brothers were living and working as singers in the United States. 2 Herreys continued to record and tour for a few years, but had no hits of the same magnitude as the Eurovision winner. They were the first European boyband preceding the international boom a few years later. Herreys was the bestselling pop group in Sweden in the 1980s, and enjoyed enormous success touring and performing in excess of 300 live shows. Herreys was also the first western band to be invited to tour behind the Iron Curtain in the Soviet Union, and also did shows with the big Russian star Alla Pugacheva. Louis Herrey decided in 1987 that he needed to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and with his brothers' permission he left for two years, leading to the breakup of Herreys.