Gregory Michael Cipes (born January 4, 1980) is an American actor. He was a cast member in the reality television program twentyfourseven, and had recurring roles in MDs and Peacemakers. His most notable roles have been voicing in cartoons. He voices Beast Boy in Teen Titans, Kevin Levin in Ben 10, and Michaelangelo in the 2012 edition of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.