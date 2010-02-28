ZaumFormed 1995. Disbanded 1996
Zaum
1995
Zaum Biography (Wikipedia)
Zaum was an music project band that includes Tool drummer Danny Carey, along with Tool associates Chris Pitman, Vince DeFranco, and Marko Fox.
The official Tool newsletter of April 2000 had the following to say the about the project:
"Zaum" (Russian: заумь or заумный язык) is a word used to describe the linguistic experiments in sound symbolism and language creation of Russian Futurist poets such as Velimir Khlebnikov and Aleksei Kruchenykh.
Zaum Tracks
He Knows How To Drive But He Never Goes Far
Zaum
He Knows How To Drive But He Never Goes Far
