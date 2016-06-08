Brian MacLeodBorn 27 April 1962
Brian MacLeod (born April 27, 1962) is an American recording drummer and songwriter. He has been a member of Group 87, Wire Train, Toy Matinee, and the "Tuesday Music Club" collective along with Sheryl Crow, the genesis of her album Tuesday Night Music Club. MacLeod currently lives in Southern California.
