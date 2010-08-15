The Shelton Brothers, Bob, Joe and Merle, were pioneer country musicians and renowned recording artists based out of Texas from the mid-1930s through the 1960s. They created and popularized the songs Johnson's Old Gray Mule, Deep Elm Blues, These Shoes Are Killing Me, Oh Monah, Match Box Blues and My Heart Oozes Blood For You, "What's The Matter With Deep Elm", "I'm A Handy Man To Have Around" and "Henpecked Husband Blues". The Shelton Brothers (Joe and Bob) also wrote (their names appear as co-writers, but the writer was actually, individually, Sydney Robin) and were the second to record "Just Because" (Decca 46008), a song that has since been recorded numerous times by various artists including Elvis Presley who included it on his very first album titled "Elvis Presley". The original recording was by Nelstone's Hawaiians, comprising Hubert Nelson and James D. Touchstone. The song's opening line reads: Just because you think you're so pretty, just because you think you're so hot..... "Just Because" was the Shelton's first release on Decca but, due to their popularity, they went on to cut over 150 sides for the label. They also recorded sides for Victor Records and King Records. The Shelton Brothers would become one of the most successful country acts of the era.