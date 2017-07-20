Kings of Leon Biography (Wikipedia)
Kings of Leon is an American rock band that formed in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1999. The band is composed of brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill with their cousin Matthew Followill.
The band's early music was a blend of Southern rock and blues influences, but it has gradually evolved throughout the years to include a variety of genres and a more alternative, arena rock sound. Kings of Leon achieved initial success in the United Kingdom with nine Top 40 singles, two BRIT Awards in 2008, and all three of the band's albums at the time peaked in the top five of the UK Albums Chart. Their third album, Because of the Times, also reached the number one spot. After the release of Only by the Night in September 2008 the band achieved chart success in the United States. The singles "Sex on Fire", "Use Somebody", and "Notion" all peaked at number one on the Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart. The album was their first Platinum-selling album in the United States, and was also the best-selling album of 2008 in Australia, being certified platinum nine times. The band's fifth album, Come Around Sundown, was released on October 18, 2010. Their sixth album, Mechanical Bull, was released on September 24, 2013. The seventh studio album, WALLS, was released on October 14, 2016. The group has 12 Grammy Award nominations, including 4 wins.
The Followill brothers are the Kings of Hull as they bring Big Weekend to a close.
Kings of Leon - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
Kings of Leon perform The Bucket on Later... with Jools Holland in 2004.
Kings Of Leon - The Bucket (Later Archive 2004)
Caleb and Nathan from Kings Of Leon join Jo Whiley in the studio.
Kings Of Leon - Extended interview with Jo Whiley
Kings of Leon join Steve to chat about their brand new album Mechanical Bull.
Kings of Leon chat with Steve
Kings of Leon talk to Shaun Keaveny about their new material.
Kings of Leon talk to Shaun Keaveny
