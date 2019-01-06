Diplomats of Soul
Diplomats of Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6ff9448e-778b-441a-8771-ed40a26fb437
Diplomats of Soul Tracks
Sort by
Brighter Tomorrow
Diplomats of Soul
Brighter Tomorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brighter Tomorrow
Last played on
Brigher Tomorrow
Diplomats of Soul
Brigher Tomorrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqmt.jpglink
Brigher Tomorrow
Last played on
Diplomats of Soul Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist