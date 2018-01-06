The SequenceFemale old school hip hop/funk trio. Formed 1979. Disbanded 1985
The Sequence
1979
The Sequence Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sequence was an American female hip–hop trio from Columbia, South Carolina, who formed in 1979. The Sequence is noted as the first female hip hop trio signed to the Sugar Hill label in the late–1970s and early–1980s. The group consisted of Cheryl Cook, known as "Cheryl The Pearl", Gwendolyn Chisolm, known as "Blondie" and lead singer/rapper Angie Brown Stone, as Angie B who were all high school friends.
The Sequence Tracks
Funk You Up
Funk You Up
Funk You Up
Get Up (Alkalino edit)
Get Up (Alkalino edit)
Monster Jam (Feat Spoonie Gee)
Monster Jam (Feat Spoonie Gee)
Monster Jam (Feat Spoonie Gee)
And You Know That
And You Know That
And You Know That
Monster Jam
Monster Jam
Monster Jam
The Sequence Links
