George BakerBaritone. Born 10 February 1885. Died 8 January 1976
George Baker
1885-02-10
George Baker Biography (Wikipedia)
George Baker (10 February 1885 – 8 January 1976) was an English singer. He is remembered for singing on thousands of gramophone records in a career that spanned 53 years, beginning in 1909. He is especially associated with the comic baritone roles in recordings of the Gilbert & Sullivan operas.
George Baker Tracks
When I go out of door (Patience)
Arthur Sullivan
When I go out of door (Patience)
When I go out of door (Patience)
The Hums of Pooh
Harold Fraser-Simson
The Hums of Pooh
The Hums of Pooh
