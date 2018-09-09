Never the Bride
Never The Bride are an English band founded in the early 1990s. The group is led by singer Nikki Lamborn (formerly known as Nikki Bentley) and keyboardist/guitarist/singer Catherine "Been" Feeney, who co-write the music. The band's sound incorporates classic rock, blues, soul, and country. They have supported musicians including The Who, Elton John, Roger Daltrey, and Paul Rodgers. The band claims that Daltrey praised Lamborn for having "the best female rock voice since Janis Joplin."[better source needed]
Upcoming Events
31
Jan
2019
Never the Bride
The Bull's Head, London, UK
9
Feb
2019
Never the Bride
Vout-O-Reenee's, London, UK
9
Mar
2019
Never the Bride
Pizza Express - Holborn, London, UK
23
Mar
2019
Never the Bride
All Saints' Church, Fawley, Southampton, UK
28
Mar
2019
Never the Bride
The Bull's Head, London, UK
