Never The Bride are an English band founded in the early 1990s. The group is led by singer Nikki Lamborn (formerly known as Nikki Bentley) and keyboardist/guitarist/singer Catherine "Been" Feeney, who co-write the music. The band's sound incorporates classic rock, blues, soul, and country. They have supported musicians including The Who, Elton John, Roger Daltrey, and Paul Rodgers. The band claims that Daltrey praised Lamborn for having "the best female rock voice since Janis Joplin."[better source needed]