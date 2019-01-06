The EmotionsChicago soul, disco and R&B female vocal group. Formed 1968
The Emotions
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0383zm2.jpg
1968
The Emotions Biography (Wikipedia)
The Emotions are an American Grammy Award-winning soul/R&B vocal group from Chicago, Illinois. The group started out in Gospel but later delved into to R&B and Soul. The Emotions were named by VH1 as one of the 18 most influential girl groups of all time.
The Emotions Tracks
Boogie Wonderland (feat. The Emotions)
Earth, Wind & Fire
Boogie Wonderland (feat. The Emotions)
Boogie Wonderland (feat. The Emotions)
The Best Of My Love
The Emotions
The Best Of My Love
The Best Of My Love
Best Of My Love
The Emotions
Best Of My Love
Best Of My Love
