Born 11 November 1943
Danielle Licari
1943-11-11
Danielle Licari Biography (Wikipedia)
Danielle Licari is a French singer who was active in the 1960s and 1970s. She's now remembered primarily as the vocalist in Concerto pour une Voix.
Danielle Licari Tracks
Devant Le Garage (feat. José Bartel)
Danielle Licari
Devant Le Garage (feat. José Bartel)
Devant Le Garage (feat. José Bartel)
Last played on
Les Parapluies de Cherbourg (1960) - Scene de garage/Devant le garage
Michel Legrand
Les Parapluies de Cherbourg (1960) - Scene de garage/Devant le garage
Les Parapluies de Cherbourg (1960) - Scene de garage/Devant le garage
Orchestra
Last played on
Les Parapluies de Cherbourg (1964) - Devant le garage
Michel Legrand
Les Parapluies de Cherbourg (1964) - Devant le garage
Les Parapluies de Cherbourg (1964) - Devant le garage
Orchestra
Last played on
Devant le garage
Catherine Deneuve & Nino Castelnuovo (as Geneviève & Guy)
Devant le garage
Devant le garage
Performer
Last played on
La gare (Guy s'en va)
Danielle Licari
La gare (Guy s'en va)
La gare (Guy s'en va)
Last played on
Danielle Licari Links
