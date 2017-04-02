Samuel BeamBorn 26 July 1974
Samuel Beam
1974-07-26
Samuel Beam Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel "Sam" Ervin Beam (born July 26, 1974), better known by his stage and recording name Iron & Wine, is an American singer-songwriter. He has released six studio albums, several EPs and singles, as well as a few download-only releases, which include a live album (a recording of his 2005 Bonnaroo performance). He occasionally tours with a full band.
Beam was raised in South Carolina before moving to Virginia and then Florida to attend school. He now resides in Durham, North Carolina. The name Iron & Wine is taken from a dietary supplement named "Beef, Iron & Wine" that he found in a general store while shooting a film.
Samuel Beam Tracks
Know the Wild That Wants You (6 Music session for Marc Riley 310816
Jesca Hoop
Know the Wild That Wants You (6 Music session for Marc Riley 310816
Know the Wild That Wants You (6 Music session for Marc Riley 310816
Soft Place To Land
Samuel Beam
Soft Place To Land
Soft Place To Land
Love is a Stranger (Marc Riley Session 310816
Jesca Hoop
Love is a Stranger (Marc Riley Session 310816
Love is a Stranger (Marc Riley Session 310816
We Two Are A Moon
Samuel Beam
We Two Are A Moon
We Two Are A Moon
Know The Wild That Wants You
Samuel Beam
Know The Wild That Wants You
Know The Wild That Wants You
One Way To Pray
Sam Beam & Jesca Hoop
One Way To Pray
One Way To Pray
Performer
The Lamb You Lost
Samuel Beam
The Lamb You Lost
The Lamb You Lost
Every Songbird Say
Jesca Hoop
Every Songbird Say
Every Songbird Say
Tree by the River
Samuel Beam
Tree by the River
Tree by the River
