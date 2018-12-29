The EggUK electro/house group. Formed 1994
The Egg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br616.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6fe91ae9-8ddb-47b0-a2d7-252833ce5500
The Egg Biography (Wikipedia)
The Egg are a British electronic dance music band, consisting of Ned Scott (keyboards), Maff Scott (drums), Paul Marshall (bass) and Matt White (lead guitar).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Egg Tracks
Sort by
Love Don't Let Me Go (Walking Away)
The Egg
Love Don't Let Me Go (Walking Away)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwgyb.jpglink
Love Don't Let Me Go (Walking Away)
Last played on
Love Don't Let Me Go
David Guetta
Love Don't Let Me Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cgxh.jpglink
Love Don't Let Me Go
Last played on
Time To Enjoy
The Egg
Time To Enjoy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br616.jpglink
Time To Enjoy
Last played on
The Fat Boy Goes To The Cinema
The Egg
The Fat Boy Goes To The Cinema
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br616.jpglink
The Fat Boy Goes To The Cinema
Last played on
Walking Away (Klardust Remix)
The Egg
Walking Away (Klardust Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br616.jpglink
Walking Away (Klardust Remix)
Last played on
Walking Away (KLARDUST Remix)
The Egg
Walking Away (KLARDUST Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br616.jpglink
Walking Away (KLARDUST Remix)
Last played on
Electric City (Kiwi Dub)
The Egg
Electric City (Kiwi Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br616.jpglink
Electric City (Kiwi Dub)
Last played on
Electric City
The Egg
Electric City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br616.jpglink
Electric City
Last played on
Nothing (Dusty Kid Loves Rock Remix)
The Egg
Nothing (Dusty Kid Loves Rock Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br616.jpglink
In Your Pocket
The Egg
In Your Pocket
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br616.jpglink
In Your Pocket
Last played on
Number Cruncher
The Egg
Number Cruncher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br616.jpglink
Number Cruncher
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Egg
The Egg Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist