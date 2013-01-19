DemonUK metal band. Formed 1980
Demon
1980
Demon Biography (Wikipedia)
Demon is an English rock band, formed in 1979 by vocalist Dave Hill and guitarist Mal Spooner, both hailing from Leek, Staffordshire. They are considered an important band in the new wave of British heavy metal movement.
Demon Tracks
Shine a Light
Demon
Shine a Light
Shine a Light
Night Of The Demon
Demon
Night Of The Demon
Night Of The Demon
